Kamala Harris' sorority sisters watch historic inauguration with global watch party

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha wanted to share in witnessing the first Black woman being installed as Vice President of the United States.

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly inaugurated Vice President Kamala Harris is getting worldwide support from her sorority, including those in the Circle City.

The Indianapolis Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha held a virtual inaugural watch party Wednesday. Sorority sisters of the vice president around the country helped organize get out and vote campaigns during election season. The sorority members, who logged on from work and home, wanted to share in witnessing the first Black woman being installed as vice president which they believe sends a powerful message to the next generation.

Miriam Hornbuckle-Grays serves as a local chapter president of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She knew the ceremony would be emotional, but didn't expect it to bring her to tears of joy. More importantly, the sorority president is grateful how much of a role model the VP now serves to women and young girls around the world.

"Just think about what all the little girls watching her are saying to themselves, 'I too can be vice president. I too can make a difference. I can be a mover and shaker.' So it was a moment of pride for me," Hornbuckle-Grays said.