Allison Transmission opens new Innovation Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Allison Transmission showed off its new facility on the west side of Indianapolis on Monday.

The company held a ribbon cutting outside its new Innovation Center.

The new building will house 300 workers, relocating them into one building so they can better collaborate on new products and test new transmissions to make sure they're ready for the real world.

They can road test vehicles and have them deal with extreme weather conditions when needed.

"This extremely talented team is developing the next generation of commercial vehicle propulsion technology to support Allison's mission of improving the way the world works," said Ryan Milburn, vice president of product engineering.

.@AllisonTrans continues to propel sustainability with the grand opening of its innovation center, showcasing not only the company’s commitment to powering sustainability advancements and environmental initiatives but also Indiana’s goal to lead our nation in sustainable energy. pic.twitter.com/y692vud11h — Indiana Economic Development Corp. (@Indiana_EDC) March 7, 2022

Allison has a deal with IndyGo, the city's public bus transit system, to roll out some of its new-generation electric hybrid transmissions for the new Purple Line.