'All the different angles' | Indianapolis police have plan for safe basketball tourney games

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is getting ready to once again play a big role in March Madness.

It comes just one year after hosting the entire NCAA Tournament.

Last season, due to the pandemic, both NCAA Division I basketball were held at one site - the men in Indianapolis, the women in San Antonio.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosts the Big Ten's men's basketball tourney this week, then first- and second-round games next week in the men's NCAA Tournament.

COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, but there are still plenty of other plans in place to make sure fans and visitors have a safe experience here.

"We want to start with a fresh slate and make sure that we're looking at all the different avenues, all the different angles, and look around the country to see what's out there, what's happened and kind of learn from that," said Brian Mahone, IMPD commander of special operations. "I think that fresh approach to every event is why I like to say we do it better than everybody else."

Public safety officials will monitor the crowds and activities from the Special Operations Command Center on the east side.