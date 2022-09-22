Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park

The $600,000 project culminated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon.

The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday

The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play.

City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment that had been in use since the 1980s and said the park bridges gaps and allows all kids to play together.

"Any time you add an amenity like this, we are just really blessed to have a great facility and it again it helps brings families out together," said John Messenger, director of parks and recreation.

The improvements cost the city about $600,000.