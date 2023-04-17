Students released from Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School after report of shots heard; nobody injured

Students have been released for the day, and parents are asked to pick up their children at Alexandria Baptist Church, located at 2107 S. Park Ave.

ALEXANDRIA, Indiana — Police are investigating an unfounded report of shots fired at a Madison County high school Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff's Department told 13News that Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School is on lockdown, and deputies have cleared the building.

The spokesperson said nobody was injured.

Students have been released for the day, and parents are asked to pick up their children at Alexandria Baptist Church, located at 2107 S. Park Ave.

All lanes of State Road 9 between 11th Street and County Road 1100 North are currently closed due to police activity in the area.