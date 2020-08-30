Alexandria man organizes expedition to find sister who went missing in May

The brother of missing 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is organizing a massive search effort to find her.

ALEXANDRIA, Indiana — The brother of missing 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is organizing a massive search effort to find her.

Morphew, who is a Hoosier, was last seen in Colorado about four months ago.

Her brother, Andy Moorman, is hoping to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers for a five-day expedition to search the mountainous area where she was last seen, according to our newspaper partner the Herald Bulletin.

The mother of two is originally from Alexandria, Indiana but moved to Colorado with her family a couple years ago.

Morphew left her Maysville home on May 10 for a bike ride and never returned. Maysville is located west of Salida by way of U.S. 50.

Her disappearance has made national news, including NBC's Dateline.

Police have gone through hundreds of tips and dozens of searches but have yet to locate her.

A $200,000 reward is offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.