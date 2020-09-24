After traditional efforts fail, Fishers woman takes job hunt to the road

Jinae's Smith's been looking for the job she wants, and her latest creative effort may be paying off.

FISHERS, Ind. — When the traditional job hunt wasn't yielding results, Jinae Smith went to the streets.

“I wanted to be able to stand out and not be another resume,” said Smith.

For the past couple of days, she has been set up at Cumberland Road and 116th Street, taking advantage of the Fishers traffic and eyeballs.

Smith graduated college in 2015 with a degree in biology but hasn’t been able to find the job she wants.

“I’ve been applying to jobs for years and I feel like nobody has given me the opportunity because I don’t have that much experience,” said Smith.

She’s been holding a sign, plainly stating what she wants: A job as a laboratory technician. She brought resumes with her.

Someone saw her effort and posted to social media. It’s gone viral, leading to nearly a dozen job leads and even some interviews. On Wednesday a high school principal walked over and encouraged her to apply for an opening they have for a biology teacher.

After years of trying, Smith says she’s confident it will lead to new opportunities.