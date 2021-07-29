After new CDC guidelines, Zionsville Schools change face mask policy

The Zionsville School Board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to make masks mandatory for all students under 12.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville Community Schools are one of the first to change their masking policy after new guidelines from the CDC this week.

It’s a change from the mask optional policy approved earlier this summer.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Robison says the decision came down to the CDC recommendation, but also due to increased COVID case numbers related to the Delta variant.

Robison says the goal is to keep the school year uninterrupted, which he doesn’t believe would be possible without mitigation efforts.

“My recommendation is motivated by that singular imperative that we get in school, and we are able to stay in school,” said Dr. Robison.

The board meeting Wednesday was filled with parents. An overwhelming majority came arguing against the mandate.

The Zionsville school year begins Aug. 3.

Full house in #Zionsville where school board is weighing reinstating a mask mandate for students under 12

