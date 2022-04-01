After hiatus, Broad Ripple Art Fair returns in May

This year's event is extra special because they are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Friday, you can get your tickets to this year's Broad Ripple Art Fair.

The popular event is back after a two-year hiatus imposed by the pandemic.

The event is set for May 14 and 15 and will feature 150 artists from across the country. You can find everything from paintings to jewelry and more.

According to the organization, the first Broad Ripple Art Fair was held in 1971 and featured about 100 artists who "propped their works against fences and curbs and displayed them on card tables."

A half-century later, the event draws 15,000 visitors for two days of food, music and art.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 1 and are available here.