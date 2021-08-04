x
After decades of living in the woods, NH man forced from cabin

David Lidstone is now jailed after not complying with a court order to leave. There is a growing petition to just let "River Dave" live out his days off the grid.
Credit: Jodie Gedeon via AP
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the woods of Canterbury, N.H. along the Merrimack River in a shack, growing his own food and cutting his firewood. He's now jailed after not complying with a court order to leave, and there's a growing petition to just let "River Dave" live out his days off the grid. (Jodie Gedeon via AP)

CANTERBURY, N.H. — For 27 years, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small, solar-paneled cabin, growing his food, cutting his firewood, and tending to his cat and chickens. But his off-the-grid existence appears to be at risk. 

Court documents say the woodlot “River Dave" calls home just a few miles away from Interstate 93, yet hidden by the trees, has been owned by the same family for decades. 

The current owner has been trying to get him out since 2016. Lidstone, now jailed, says a prior owner gave his word — but nothing in writing — to let him live there.

