After COVID-19 scare, couple married 67 years gets vaccinated together

Don and Joyce Hoffman, the couple that does everything together, was vaccinated side by side this month.

Don and Joyce Hoffman have been married for 67 years and they have not been apart for much of it.

The couple, in their 90s, reside at Hooverwood Living, a long-term care facility in Indianapolis.

Earlier this year, Joyce spent more than a month in isolation, away from Don, after a bout with COVID-19 in June.

She said she was disoriented but fortunately did not have any more severe symptoms. Joyce said the hardest part was the loneliness.

“I just wasn’t with it and I couldn’t believe I was here all by myself in this place and I couldn’t think,” said Joyce.

Her recovery led to a reunion that went viral. Their story was featured on NBC’s Today Show.

This month, the couple that does everything together was vaccinated side by side.

“That was exciting,” said Don. “We didn’t even know we were going to be vaccinated, then boom, it’s over!”

Nearly 200 other residents at Hooverwood were also vaccinated. The Hoffmans encourage more to do the same.