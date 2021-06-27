After 2020 shooting, Marion County Fair opens with safety changes

A large fight broke out at the Marion County Fair last year, which led to a shooting that injured a juvenile.

MARION COUNTY, Ind — Last year the Marion County Fair came to a frightening and early end, with a teenager shot, people scrambling and multiple arrests.

Organizers say coming into this year, they still want it to feel like a comfortable day out at the fair for guests. But they are doing more this year to avoid a repeat of last year.

People going to the fair will face a security check to get in through the gate. The check is meant to ensure guns and other weapons don’t come into the fairgrounds.

“We’ve got metal detectors, we’ve got bag checks we’re checking strollers, backpacks. Whatever people are bringing in,” said Marion County Fair Executive Director Jeremiah Tevebaugh.

The layout has also been changed, in hopes of avoiding bottleneck crowds throughout the property. And this year security will be cracking down on unaccompanied minors roaming through the grounds.

“For juveniles or anyone under 18, they have to be accompanied by an adult. No more than three with any one adult so we don’t have a cluster of juveniles with one adult,” said Tevebaugh.

Last year the shooting broke out when crowds rushed the main gate. This year the area has been modified so people will have to enter in a serpentine line.

Tevebaugh said safety was their main priority.

The Marion County Fair is open through Independence Day.