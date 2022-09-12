African-American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis announces grant opportunity to local Black organizations

Eligible organizations can apply by Oct. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — A major Indianapolis fund has announced a $100,000 grant opportunity for one organization to address wealth-building and preservation activities in the local Black community.

The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis, one of the major funds associated with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, said they are especially focused on giving the grant to an organization focused on financial literacy and anti-gentrification solutions that could improve wealth building in Indy's Black community

“These funds come from the community right back into the community. Our members went through a three-month learning journey to understand some of the pressing issues that have prevented us from generating wealth and addressing the gap," said Kiahna Davis, who is president of the AALFI, in a release.

AALFI supports Black-led, Black governed, and Black-focused organizations. Applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization. Each proposal must include a project narrative describing the approach to the following:

Developing community input on the program

An outreach plan including potential grassroots partners

Identification of administrative costs for the program

Key staff that would administer the program or strategy

Data collection and reporting strategy

The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2022.

Send all submissions to Marshawn Wolley at projectmanager@blackonyxmanagement.com.

More details on application requirements can be found at AALFI.com.