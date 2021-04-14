Afghanistan War veteran reacts to troop withdrawal announcement

Mark Seavey is proud of the work he was part of in Afghanistan, including overseeing the country’s first presidential election.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mark Seavey was working at the United States Capitol on the day of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“Everyone was running," Seavey said. "There was kind of chaos.”

It’s the reason, when he had the chance to join a National Guard unit headed to Afghanistan three years later, Seavey didn’t hesitate.

“This is sort of the defining moment of our generation,” he said.

Now an attorney for the American Legion, Seavey learned the nation’s longest running war - nearly 20 years - would be coming to an end.

“It’s time for the troops to come home,” President Joe Biden announced Wednesday from the White House.

The president said the last American troops serving in Afghanistan, some 2,500, would withdraw by September 11.

“It’s obviously a pretty bittersweet moment for most of us who served over there,” said Seavey, who said he agrees the time has come.

“When you think about the fact that our involvement in World War II amounted to about four years, and we’re at five times that length now, it’s just crazy to think about how long we’ve been there,” Seavey said.

Seavey said he’s proud of the work he was part of in Afghanistan, including overseeing the country’s first presidential election.

“When we were over there, we were opening schools for girls, schools that had never been opened before,” said Seavey.

The father of three hopes that kind of progress can continue and that the government won’t lose ground to the Taliban when U.S. troops pull out.