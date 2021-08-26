Afghan couple living in Indiana says nephew was among those injured in airport attack

"I'm telling my family just stay home and pray," Bibi Bahrami said. "There is nothing they can do."

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's airport attack in Kabul has been difficult for an Afghan couple living in Indiana.

One of Saber and Bibi Bahrami's nephews was injured in the attack..

"Look at those people to flee. Now, they're dead and they're injured. Look at those American soldiers and friends who've gone to Afghanistan now just to help those people. They're killed and injured," said Saber Bahrami.

The couple runs a nonprofit that helps provide education and healthcare to women and children in Afghanistan. They worry about their country's future.

"I'm telling my family just stay home and pray. There is nothing they can do. A lot of them cannot afford to go other places," Bibi Bahrami said. "I'm hoping and praying, I'm a very positive person that we find a way how to work with these people. What choice do we have?"

