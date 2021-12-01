Affordable housing community to be built on near west side of Indy

The building will feature 159 units with one, two and three-bedroom options.

INDIANAPOLIS — An affordable housing community is set to be built on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The Annex Group announced it would be building a $29 million property, called the "Union at 16th," at 2215 W. 16th St. The building will feature 159 units with one, two and three-bedroom options.

“This property will provide much-needed housing to people in downtown Indianapolis. It will be situated near IU Health Methodist Hospital, many businesses and feature access to ample public transportation. We believe a property like this can have an incredible impact on the people who live here and crave affordable housing that is also high-quality and convenient,” said Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group.

The property will include 163 parking spaces, community gardens, playground, gazebo, community center, bike parking (and bike trail access), fitness center and onsite leasing and management.