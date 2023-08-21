How to save your money during Indiana's heat wave

A heat advisory has gone into effect until at least Thursday, and a Knozone Action Day has been declared for Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A heat advisory has gone into effect until at least Thursday, and a Knozone Action Day has been declared for Monday, leaving many wondering how they're supposed beat the heat while saving their wallet.

The highest temperatures are forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indices for Marion County around 105.

AES Indiana is offering a few tips for customers on how they can reduce energy use and save money during the heat wave:

Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.

Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

Avoid using unnecessary appliances.

Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 p.m., after the hottest part of the day.

Minimize your use of electricity when everyone else is, between the hours of noon-6 p.m.

Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.

Given the extreme temperatures expected this week, AES Indiana will suspend all residential disconnects Monday through Thursday and will review Friday as temperatures begin to drop.