AES Indiana extends winter disconnection moratorium to May 16

Anyone struggling to pay their utility bills can get help by applying to utility assistance programs on the AES website.

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana announced Monday it's voluntarily extending the winter disconnection moratorium for two additional months.

The moratorium scheduled to expire March 15, has been extended to May 16.

In its announcement, AES acknowledged "the hardships that can come in the winter months," especially when significant swings in temperatures can have an impact on electric utility bills.

AES offers a handful of utility assistance options and anyone interested in applying can do so on the company's website.

First is the Energy Assistance Program. EAP is a government program that runs from October through May. To qualify, you must meet the income guidelines.

Marion County residents who can't afford heat and electricity but don't qualify for EAP, can take advantage of the Winter Assistance Fund. The fund doesn't expire until May 31, 2022.