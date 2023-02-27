AES Indiana gets approval to lower its fuel adjustment charge

The change will lead to a little break for customers beginning with next month's billing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting next month, AES Indiana customers will get a little break on their monthly bills.

On Monday, the company got approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to lower its fuel adjustment charge.

The FAC is the cost applied to bills based the utility's expenditure on fuel and purchased power. It will amount to about 4% of the base bill.

It takes effect in the March billing period and will also impact bills for April and May.

AES has payment options available for customers who need them.

Help with your utility expenses

Besides payment options, there are also resources, including the government's Energy Assistance Program, the Winter Assistance Fund, available to Marion County residents, and Power of Change, which provides emergency help to families in need.

It started in 2019 and has distributed more than $240,000 in utility assistance to local AES customers.