AES building to light up for Damar Hamlin

INDIANAPOLIS — The AES Indiana building on Monument circle will honor injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

The business will light up its building in red and blue Wednesday night.

"This is bigger than football, this is about coming together and showing support for this young player," AES said in a statement.

The building will illuminate from sundown until Thursday morning, with the exception of during the Shining a Light presentations. This month's Shining a Light shows repeat at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

(NOTE: The video above features Colts players sharing messages of support for Hamlin on social media.)

Wednesday, Hamlin's marketing rep said his recovery is moving in "a positive direction."

"We all remain optimistic," Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

Rooney said Hamlin's family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the second-year Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.