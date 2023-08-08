AES Indiana accused of misleading customers about proposed rate increase

An environmental and consumer advocacy group said AES Indiana used manipulated numbers for a tool that would allow customers to track estimated costs.

INDIANAPOLIS — While AES Indiana seeks regulatory approval to increase electric rates for customers, an advocacy group based in Indianapolis reported they found evidence the energy company mischaracterized how much taxpayers would eventually have to pay if it is approved.

AES filed an electric rate case to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in late June. The filing, titled Cause No. 45911, proposed to increase a residential electric bill for 1,000 kwH, or killowat hours of usage, by $17.49. That would mark a base rate increase of at least 13% for a customer who was using 1,000 kwh monthly.

On Tuesday though, the environmental and consumer advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition accused AES of mischaracterizing the actual proposed cost increase to customers. The group believes rates would actually increase by $23.65 per month - at least 35% more than AES Indiana has been telling customers.

Citizens Action Coalition claimed they discovered this discrepancy by analyzing a calculator tool available on the AES website that allowed customers to estimate their bill impact.

But the group claimed those bill impact calculations were actually based on much higher rates that AES Indiana charged customers back in 2022, when energy prices were higher, rather than rates currently charged.

AES Indiana officials allegedly confirmed to Citizens Action Group that the calculator's rates were based on those higher 2022 rates - not current ones - on Aug. 7, according to CAC.

The advocacy group is now discouraging customers from using that bill calculator tool to estimate future costs.

“Customers should not use AES Indiana’s bill calculator tool, which will severely underestimate how much your bill will actually go up if AES Indiana’s rate increase is approved,” said Ben Inskeep, who is the program director at Citizens Action Coalition.

Advocates with Citizens Action Coalition also called the move "inexcusable", and slammed the company for not being forthright about what a proposed rate increase would really cost customers.

“This is all about the utility trying to increase revenues and profits while keeping the public in the dark," said Kerwin Olson, who is the group's executive director, in a statement.

Citizens Action Coalition is also encouraging customers to speak out against AES Indiana’s proposed rate increase at either of two upcoming field hearings scheduled by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission:

The first public field hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on August 24th in Clowes Auditorium at the Indianapolis Public Library.

The second public field hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on October 2nd at New Augusta Public Academy North.

Data compiled by the Energy Information Association in 2021 found the average U.S. residential utility customer consumed about 886 kWh per month.

In Indiana, Citizens Action Coalition estimates the average monthly residential usage is 1,000 kWh per month.

"This amount of usage is very commonly used by our utilities when estimating what a typical bill impact would be to a residential customer," Inskeep said.

AES Indiana did not respond to 13News' request for comment by the time of publication, but said in a statement already posted to their website that they sought the rate increase to cover "rising operational costs and needs associated with serving customers safely and reliably."

A final order from IURC would be expected around April 2024, and the new rates could go into effect by summer 2024, according to an AES timeline.

The Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana joined one other energy advocacy group in filing a formal petition to investigate AES Indiana's storm response after storms knocked out power for 80,000 customer's in mid-July.

You can file a complaint if you were affected by those outages here.