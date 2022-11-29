Advocates see uptick in domestic violence calls during holiday season

Researchers say it’s not unusual to see an uptick in domestic-related calls around the holidays.

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but for others, it can result in abuse and violence.

Tuesday morning, police say a man was shot and killed overnight in Cumberland after a “family disturbance.”

A few hours later, 13News also obtained court documents saying a man in Muncie was stabbed with a screwdriver on Thanksgiving while picking up a family member.

“It’s concerning, obviously. We are very concerned by that. It’s heartbreaking to think about,” said Andrew Campbell, CEO and founder of Campbell Research and Consulting in Indianapolis.

In 2018, Campbell analyzed 9,355 police reports for domestic violence in Marion County and looked for trends and patterns.

Last year, he partnered with Prevent Child Abuse Indiana and looked back at the data. He found that in several central Indiana communities, there were more domestic violence calls on Christmas Day than any other day of the year.

“The spike ranged from 60- to 100-percent increase on what would be expected per day,” Campbell said.

It’s something Danyette Smith is working to prevent. She said the holiday season can create more issues, like financial stress, along with excessive drinking and family gatherings.

“Those three components alone play a huge part in the calls we get daily and the domestic violence we see here in the city,” said Smith, director of domestic violence prevention for the City of Indianapolis with the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

Smith is a domestic violence survivor-turned-advocate. She said the holidays can also be a good time for families to spot warning signs.

“Sometimes we want to make sure families don’t get mad if a family member is not coming around for the holidays, but instead get more concerned. Get wary. Ask those questions, but ask them in a way that doesn’t put them in danger,” Smith said.

Those warning signs of abusive behavior in a partner include:

Telling you that you never do anything right.

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

Smith encourages people and families to reach out for a domestic violence advocate.

If you are in Indianapolis, you can call 317-210-0866 or email champions@indypsf.org. You can also call 211, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit thehotline.org.

“Don’t let the reason be the holidays. Don’t let the reason be one Christmas that your kids can't have presents. We want to make sure you stay around for next Christmas,” Smith said.

