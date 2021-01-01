Advice from the pros: Go easy on yourself this New Year's Eve

It's OK if you don't feel like celebrating the new year, says a local mental health counselor.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's okay if you don't feel like celebrating the new year.

That's the word from one local mental health expert.

“I think people are going to celebrate, but it’s going to be somewhat subdued and I think that’s very appropriate,” said Kimble Richardson, a licensed counselor with Community Health Network.

"Many of us have been traumatized this year,” he said.

Richardson says you should go easy on yourself when you think about what’s behind us and what’s ahead.

“I think it’s OK to be reflective and to be somber, if we need to be. This has been a difficult year for so many people and to reflect on it and to say goodbye to it,” said Richardson.

“It’s been a really challenging year,” said Invoke Studio's Jillian McAfee.

That’s why some who practice yoga at Invoke will be ringing in 2021 on mats, focusing on things they can control, like their breathing and poses.

“It’s a really great way to stay centered, stay aligned with yourself, a way to develop more patience for what’s going on in the world, so we’re really grateful to be able to guide people in that practice,” said McAfee.

It's the fourth year the studio has done a New Year’s Eve yoga party. For the first time, the party’s going virtual.

“I think this will be a nice way for people to set their intentions for 2021,” said McAfee.