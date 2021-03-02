Advice from a professional heading into tax season

One expert says there's good news for taxpayers who had to dip into retirement accounts because of COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax season is upon us, and questions are already rolling in.

“It’s coming in fast and you just kind of have to grab it by the horns and keep up with it,” said tax agent Antoine Jones. who owns BF Tax Management & Resolution.

One common question is whether taxpayers working from home can write off utility bills or equipment they have bought for their home office.

According to Jones, the easy answer is no, unless you’re self-employed.

“Even if they’re not allowing it, I’m advising individuals to make sure you have that documentation, even if it’s not for 2020, maybe it’s for 2021, who knows,” Jones explained.

If you collected unemployment last year, you’ll need a tax form documenting that.

“That extra form is actually going to be a 1099G, so make sure you gather all those particular forms,” Jones said.

If you got stimulus money, either in the first or second rounds, don’t worry, you won’t be taxed for it. You may, however, get forms from the IRS showing those payments.

#IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Feb. 12. See details at https://t.co/B7vz2oCR5e pic.twitter.com/I9LevylLsd — IRSnews (@IRSnews) February 2, 2021

“Some may have that form, some may not. I just doublecheck and I ask if they received any of the stimulus payments at all,” said Jones.

When it comes to stimulus money, Jones says if you were supposed to get most recent $600 payment and did not, you can get a $600 tax credit, which will either increase your refund or reduce what you owe in taxes.

There’s also good news if you’ve had to dip into your retirement accounts because of COVID-19.

“If it was for legit COVID purposes, one thing they’re doing, they’re waving that 10 percent penalty,” said Jones, adding taxpayers will have three years to pay the taxes on the withdrawal.

Another change this year involves what is deductible when it comes to charitable contributions.

“You can get $300 of deductions," Jones said. "Typically, in the past, you would have to itemize your return in order to get any kind of deduction for charitable contributions,” said Jones.