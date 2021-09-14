Adult, 3 children hospitalized after Jackson County crash

During the crash, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the SUV.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Jackson County were closed for three hours as police investigated a crash that hospitalized an adult and three children on Sunday.

Kayla Irish, 32, of Lakeland, Florida, had seven passengers in a Nissan Armada when she lost control of the SUV on northbound I-65 near the 36-mile marker, at the Crothersville, Indiana exit.

Indiana State Police say it's unclear why Irish lost control but when she did the SUV struck a guardrail and overturned then rolled before striking a concrete barrier wall.

During the crash, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the SUV.

Irish and the girl were flown to Louisville area hospitals with serious injuries.

The 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were also injured. They were taken to a children's hospital in Kentucky for treatment.

The other four passengers declined medical attention at the scene.