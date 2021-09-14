Adult, 3 children hospitalized after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Jackson County were closed for three hours as police investigated a crash that hospitalized an adult and three children on Sunday.
Kayla Irish, 32, of Lakeland, Florida, had seven passengers in a Nissan Armada when she lost control of the SUV on northbound I-65 near the 36-mile marker, at the Crothersville, Indiana exit.
Indiana State Police say it's unclear why Irish lost control but when she did the SUV struck a guardrail and overturned then rolled before striking a concrete barrier wall.
During the crash, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the SUV.
Irish and the girl were flown to Louisville area hospitals with serious injuries.
The 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were also injured. They were taken to a children's hospital in Kentucky for treatment.
The other four passengers declined medical attention at the scene.
ISP said the crash investigation is ongoing and that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.