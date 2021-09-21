Actress Drew Sidora to serve as grand marshal of 2021 Circle City Classic Parade

The parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. It begins at North and Pennsylvania streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Actress Drew Sidora will serve as the grand marshal of this year's Circle City Classic Parade.

Sidora is best known for her recurring role as Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series "That's So Raven." She's also starred in "Step Up," "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story," and "The Game."

"IBE is pleased to have Drew as our 2021 Circle City Classic® parade grand marshal. She is a successful actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist and serves as a role model to our youth," said Tanya Mckinzie, IBE president. "We are excited to welcome Drew and her husband Ralph to Indianapolis to participate in this year's Classic festivities, including the parade, pre-game activities, and the game."

The annual Circle City Classic Game will feature Benedict College and Kentucky State University Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.