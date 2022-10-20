Deadly accident closes Hancock County 300 North near Amazon fulfillment center

Traffic on Hancock County 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield is shut down after a pedestrian was killed there.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency crews have closed traffic on Hancock County 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police at the scene told 13News that a semi driver stopped his truck in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Authorities have not shared the dead driver's identity.

The driver of the westbound Kenworth service truck was identified by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office as William McPherson, 53, of Alexandria. Investigators said McPherson is cooperating and voluntarily submitted to a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal crashes. At this time speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

According a sheriff's incident report, that portion of C.R. 300 North is not lit by street lights and the semi driver was not wearing reflective clothing.

The Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team had the road closed for approximately 90 minutes during their investigation.