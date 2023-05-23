Accessible workstations being installed at all Indianapolis Public Library branches

The workstations offer a height-adjustable desk, arm rests and user-friendly technology.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, the Indianapolis Public Library is making it easier to access a computer for those in need.

The library is partnering with Easterseals Crossroads to install accessible workstations at all 24 library branches throughout Indianapolis, Lawrence and Beech Grove.

The workstations offer a height-adjustable desk, arm rests and user-friendly technology.

The workstations took shape through site visits and online surveys with library staff. They can already been found at 10 library locations.

"The more we're able to promote the fact that we have these resources, the more use we're seeing of it because people are starting to hear about it," said Alysha Zemanek, a circulation supervisor with Indianapolis Public Library.