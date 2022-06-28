Abortion rights top of mind at candidate town hall in Fishers

Tuesday’s event was hosted by the state’s Democratic Party and included Libertarian candidates as well.

FISHERS, Ind — About 100 voters turned out at a Fishers library Tuesday night to hear from candidates for state and federal office in the upcoming election.

If the forum was any indication of the issues voters will be thinking about when they head to the polls in November, you can expect abortion, gun violence and safety and the economy to be top of mind.

“I’m so glad to be in Hamilton County, you guys are doing a lot of things right here,” Jeannine Lee Lake, the Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, told those gathered.

“Our politicians should not act as physicians,” James Sceniak, the Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, running against Republican incumbent Todd Young.

Organizers of the town hall said they extended invitations to GOP candidates as well, but none took part.

The first issue candidates were asked about was abortion.

“I’m sure there are other issues, but for me right now, personally and professionally, that’s a big deal,” said Bryrony Homan, a mother of four who is also an OB/GYN. “It will totally change the way I practice.”

Homan said she came to the forum looking for some guidance.

“We’re just really trying to figure out how we can practice and what can we do,” she said.

“I’m a woman, I’m a veteran, I’m former law enforcement," said Amy Ewing.

She said she had questions about the safety of her kids at school.

"I have three daughters. I’m somebody who knows all about firearms, being a veteran and former law enforcement. I’d like to hear their thoughts on what they believe for firearms and mass shootings that are happening in schools,” she said.

Ewing was also concerned about issues of equity.

“As a Black woman, with Black children and mixed-race children, what can we do in our community where our children can feel safe? When you look around and you don’t see people that look like you, it matters,” Ewing said.

“You always hear that guns come from Indiana and if they do, why? And let’s stop it,” said George Mather from Noblesville.

He said gun violence is one of his top concerns and the main reason he came to hear what the candidates had to say about that issue.

“In this political environment, I think we all need to be involved with our candidates and know what they stand for,” Mather said.

Indiana Democrats say voters will have plenty of time to find out before November. They plan to host another town hall June 30 in Zionsville, with several more planned for the months ahead.