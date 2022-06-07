Abortion rights protest set for Wednesday outside Indiana Statehouse

Indiana Action for Abortion Rights is hosting the event from noon to 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana group advocating for abortion rights has a peaceful protest planned for Wednesday, July 6.

Indiana Action for Abortion Rights is hosting the event from noon to 8 p.m. outside the Indiana Statehouse.

Jessica Fox of Terre Haute is one of the organizers. She said the event is designed to be a peaceful protest of the state's potential ban on abortions.

"Our basic plan is to just be there," Fox said. "Do some chanting, and then have the comradery and togetherness and just show them that we are showing up, and we are going to be heard."

Close to 800 people say they plan on attending, according to the Facebook page.

The protest initially coincided with a special session called by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to address a statewide abortion ban. That session, though, has been delayed until July 25.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Holcomb released a statement saying, in part, "I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that's exactly what we will do."

Fox said the session's delay won't stop advocates from showing up on Wednesday.

"We are not going to back down," Fox said. "The dates can be moved, but we are going to be there the day of and before."

Organizers encourage people to bring signs or supplies to make signs. Fox said this event will go on rain or shine, so umbrellas and ponchos are also encouraged.

She said the protest is "open house style," so people can come and go as they please.

"If it passes anyway, our next goal is probably going to be trying to find resources for women in the state of Indiana and ways that they can still access safe abortions, however that may have to happen," Fox said.