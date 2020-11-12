Abigail Williams & Liberty German Memorial Park set to open in 2021

DELPHI, Ind. — A park built to honor two young girls who were killed as they went for a walk in Delphi is on track to open in early 2021.

"We've always said this is a legacy of life," said Diane Erskin, Abigail's grandmother. "We don't want headstones. That's not what we had planned for them. Plans of life and growing up, and so they're not going to be here physically, but spiritually and emotionally. This will be the place where we think of Abby and Libby the most, I think."