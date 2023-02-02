Shabazz joins Indianapolis mayoral race

The political commentator officially joined the race when he filed paperwork Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Abdul-Hakim Shabazz officially announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Indianapolis.

The local attorney and conservative political commentator filed paperwork on Thursday to run as a Republican in the May primary.

“After forming an exploratory committee in December and hearing from hundreds of residents in every township, I have decided to throw my hat into the ring for Mayor,” Shabazz stated in an official announcement. “Public safety, public works and public trust will be the three cornerstones of my campaign.”

An Illinois native, Shabazz has lived in Indianapolis "for nearly 20 years" and is well-known through his regular appearances on local media and his IndyPolitics.org website.

He also serves as an adjunct instructor at Ivy Tech and the University of Indianapolis.

Shabazz graduated from Northern Illinois University before getting a master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting at the University of Illinois-Springfield and his law degree from St. Louis University.

He lives on the northwest side of Indianapolis with his wife, Cheron Evans-Shabazz.

He joins a crowded GOP field that also includes John Couch and James Jackson.

The Democrat primary includes incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett, running for his third term, and challengers that include State Representative Robin Shackleford and Greg Meriweather.