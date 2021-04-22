A week after a gunman killed eight employees of a FedEx facility, there's still grief, anger and questions

"We can band together in a community that spreads peace, joy and life and kindness throughout our neighborhood," Greenwood's mayor said at a Thursday vigil.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, people of different faiths and different cultures shared the same grief, the same hopes and the same anger as they gathered for a community prayer vigil.

Sundeep Singh spoke to the crowd.

"We are all human, as humanity took a dive in this tragedy," he said.

The tragedy occurred a week ago. Eight people were murdered at an Indianapolis FedEx sorting facility by a teenager with a history of mental illness.

Many don't believe it was a coincidence that four victims were of the Sikh faith.

"The Sikh community cannot help but feel that hate played a part in the crime," said Balwinder Singh.

While the Sikh community grapples with grief, some are demanding police continue to investigate and identify a motive for the shooting

They also question FedEx's security protocols.

"I want accountability and we all must push for accountability, we all want to push for change," Sundeep Singh said.

According to Mayor Mark Myers, Greenwood is home to about 1,000 Sikhs. Myers praised them for bringing kindness and love to the Johnson Cunty community.

Add a Greenwood prayer vigil for the eight lives lost in a mass shooting a week ago people of different faiths and cultures shared the same grief, Hope and disappointment@ pic.twitter.com/zwAkmMxWDc — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) April 23, 2021

"We as a community can make a difference," Myers said. "Together, we can band together in a community that spreads peace, joy and life and kindness throughout our neighborhood."

But for now, it is a community immersed in grief. City Council President Michael Campbell said the lives of the eight victims should be remembered and honored.