A vaccine is here. What’s next?

The state’s goal is to vaccinate all 400,000 health care workers first.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are 50 hospitals and clinics on the state’s list to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. It’s the start of a massive vaccine rollout across the country with a lot of moving parts.

Five Indiana hospitals were part of the initial rollout. IU Health’s Methodist Hospital administered the first shot Wednesday. In the coming weeks, dozens of other hospitals will be included. The state’s goal is to vaccinate all 400,000 frontline health care workers first.

Two COVID-19 vaccines

There are also other vaccines in the works that could help the state’s supply. The Moderna vaccine is awaiting approval this week. Experts say it will likely get the go-ahead, with 20 million doses shipped by the end of the year. It will be distributed to long-term care facilities through CVS and Walgreens.

Who’s Next?

We know frontline health care workers are the first in line. About 46,000 of them are already signed up. After that, the state says it will depend on how many doses of the vaccine are available. Health officials predict the average person could get a shot starting in March. In June, leaders expect to have enough doses to vaccinate every single American.

Can you choose which vaccine to get?

The state says not at this time. Right now, Moderna vaccines are going to long-term care facilities and the Pfizer vaccines are for healthcare workers. This is partly because of how they are stored. As more data comes out, certain vaccines may be recommended to different people, based on the effects.

“I know many Hoosiers just want this pandemic to be over and are eager to receive their vaccine. Please know we will get it to you as soon as we possibly can,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

The state health department is creating a vaccine dashboard similar to the one that tracks cases across the state. It will show the number of people newly vaccinated and how many received both doses.