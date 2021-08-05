A rite of passage returns: In-person graduation ceremonies held across central Indiana

It's a big weekend for college grads. Celebrations are happening all across central Indiana for the first time since the pandemic began.

INDIANAPOLIS — A rite of passage that the pandemic took away is now back. College graduations were held all across central Indiana on Saturday and there are more to come Sunday.

It has always been a big deal to graduate college but this year's graduations meant a little bit more after the pandemic forced schools to cancel their ceremonies last year.

Butler University was one of many holding in-person ceremonies over the weekend.

The university is hosting seven ceremonies at Hinkle Fieldhouse between Saturday and Sunday that a select number of parents, friends and other family members were able to attend.

Typically, the university only has one commencement ceremony for all of its graduates but Butler decided to separate it by schools to allow more room for social distancing.

And for Butler grads who missed out last year – a special commencement ceremony took place for the class of 2020 on Saturday night. About 330 graduates attended.

More than 4,000 Indiana University graduates took part in commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

The undergraduate ceremony was held at Memorial Stadium one day after the graduate ceremony was held.

Ball State University spread its spring graduation across five in-person ceremonies between Friday and Saturday. About 2,500 students participated and each graduate was allowed up to four guests.

And the University of Indianapolis held a commencement parade on Saturday for both 2021 and 2020 graduates.