The holiday tradition will run from Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 20 and on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 22-23.

FISHERS, Ind — For the second year in a row, visitors can celebrate the holidays with Conner Prairie's "A Merry Prairie Holiday" festival, but it'll look a little different this year due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The holiday tradition will run from Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 20 and on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 22-23 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Conner Prairie’s grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights and holiday fun.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of guests and staff, A Merry Prairie Holiday has been modified in a few key ways:

The Welcome Center will be closed except for restrooms, reducing the opportunity for guests to congregate indoors.

Midway games, as well as activities and visits at Mr. and Mrs. Claus’s Cabin will not take place this year, although Selfies with Santa will still be available for children at the Featherstone Barn on a first come, first served basis.

Instead of children making gifts on-site in our North Pole Workshop, “Take and Make” crafts like leather bracelets and holiday ornaments will be available for purchase.

The Winter Wonderland Stroll experience will be offered without wagon rides this year.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and guests,” Conner Prairie president and CEO Norman Burns said in a release. “But with so many central Indiana holiday events and activities cancelled this year, we felt it was important to still try to deliver for our members and festival attendees. We believe this reimagined A Merry Prairie Holiday will allow people to experience the magic of the holidays together outdoors, in a socially-distanced way, and reconnect with the simple joys of the season.”

Guests will still be able to explore thousands of sparkling lights in the Reynolds Farm Equipment holiday lights displayed on the Conner Prairie grounds and guests can still take a ride on Kringle’s Carousel which will have a new home in the Civil War Journey for the 2020 season.