A look at prominent cases that marked Terry Curry's tenure as Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — The law enforcement community in Indianapolis is grieving a great loss after the death of former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry.

Curry didn't mince words about how he felt about fighting for justice.

"I love this office," Curry said when he resigned as prosecutor in 2019. "I love this job."

During his resignation nearly two years ago, Curry publicly revealed his battle with prostate cancer, forcing him to make the hardest decision of his life.

"But make no mistake, it's killing me to step down at this time," Curry said.

Curry passed away Tuesday at the age of 72.

His job as prosecutor put Curry in the headlines across central Indiana.

In 2011, he promised justice for IMPD Officers Spencer and Jo Moore after their son, IMPD Ofc. David Moore, was killed in the line of duty. Jurors convicted his killer, Thomas Hardy, who is serving life in prison.

The same year, Curry underwent heart bypass surgery and eventually returned to work. That meant overseeing another huge case that impacted close to 100 families in the Richmond Hill subdivision.

After the 2012 house explosion that killed Dion and Jennifer Longworth, Curry won murder convictions against two suspects in the explosion, which damaged more than 80 homes.

Curry also successfully prosecuted four men in the violent home invasions around Spring Mill Road in October 2013. All four are serving lengthy prison sentences.

Curry oversaw the prosecution of new millionaires Jackie Parsley II, his younger brother, Joseph, and Joseph's wife, all accused of fraud after cashing in a lottery ticket from their family business in 2015.