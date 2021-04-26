A Johnson County family prays for justice and an end to child abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a local family hopes sharing their story raises awareness.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The abuse of children is a national crisis and a heartbreaking ordeal for families.

A Johnson County family is sharing their story, hoping it moves more people to step up and step in when they suspect a child is being hurt.

Cason's family rejoiced at his birth. They were sickened and heartbroken by what the baby endured over the first six weeks of his life.



"My grandson Cason suffered 14 fractures as a result of child abuse," Melinda said to a small gathering of relatives and friends.

Cason's grandmother, who asked that we not use her last name, discovered the abuse and called 911.



"We would like to see justice," said Melissa Parker, Cason's aunt. "That is definitely what I think we would like to see."



Police arrested Colton Johnson, the baby's father. He's charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and neglect. According to police reports, Johnson is taking responsibility and admitted he was too rough with the baby.



Cason is recovering.

"We are very grateful and very blessed he is a survivor because there are so many out there who are not survivors," said Parker. "It's got to stop."

Melinda organized vigil to remind people that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and encourage them to be courageous in the struggle to protect children.