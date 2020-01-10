A candid conversation with soprano Angela Brown about her award-winning podcast

Anne Marie Tiernon talked with soprano sensation Angela Brown about winning an award for her podcast.

Angela and her co-host, Joshua Brown, recently won the Best Black Music Podcast of 2020 Award for their podcast: Melanated Moments in Classical Music.

The podcast spotlights classical music for, by and about Black people.

In the interview, Brown also shared the masks she started selling during the pandemic and her views of race in America given her extensive global travels.