9th annual Sikh Day Festival held in downtown Indy

The festival and parade was held for people of the Sikh community and to share their religion with the rest of the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, hundreds from the Sikh community came together for the ninth annual Sikh Day Parade.

Attendees had the chance to try different foods, join in prayer and learn more about the religion. Many Indianapolis leaders also joined to share why this community is important to Indianapolis.

The hope for Saturday's festival was to bring different religions together and learn about each other.

"We want other communities to join us. We welcome all religions, all communities to come over here and learn about Sikhism too," said a representative from the Sikh Youth of America.