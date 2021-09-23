Several central Indiana counties experiencing 911 outages

Service has been out since around 3:45 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Greene, Madison and Shelby counties are experiencing an outage of their 911 systems. Service has been down since around 3:45 p.m.

In Boone County, texting service is still up and running. Text 911 for any emergencies require police, fire or medics. Boone County's main phone line is also down. For nonemergency needs, call 765-483-5799 or 765-483-6410.

Anyone with an emergency in Hancock County should call 317-477-4400.

Text service is also working in Madison County.

BREAKING NEWS - 911 Outage effecting most of central Indiana including Madison County. Text to 911 is working to report emergencies. #BreakingNews — Madison County (@MadisonCoIN911) September 23, 2021

According to Greene County, AT&T said the outage is affecting a large part of Indiana and was expected to last two to three hours. For emergency services in Greene County, call the administration line at 812-384-4411 and choose option 1. To contact the Linton Police Department, call 812-847-4411.

Shelby County said they're having trouble with both the 911 line and the nonemergency line. However, residents who have an emergency should still call 911, as the county's backup system is operating. The 911 texting service is also functional. Those with nonemergency needs should call 317-392.-5108 or 317-398-6661.

In Hendricks County, the best way to contact emergency services is via email to this address: submissions@hccom.org. Individuals can also call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-745-6269.