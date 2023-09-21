9 injured, including 4 children and 1 police officer, after Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Nine people were injured following a crash in Lawrence Thursday morning.
The crash happened Sept. 21 shortly before 9 a.m. at Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.
A spokesperson with the Lawrence Police Department confirmed among those injured were four children and one Lawrence police officer, who received non-life-threatening injuries from glass at the scene.
One adult is in critical condition, and the rest of the injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening, Lawrence police and fire spokespersons told 13News.
The Lawrence Fire Department spokesperson said eight ambulances took the crash victims to hospitals.
According to police, preliminary findings indicated a silver passenger car traveling eastbound on Pendleton Pike was attempting an unauthorized U-turn prior to the crash with a maroon minivan, which the kids were riding in.
All four children hospitalized are between the ages of 3 and 9.
The person in critical condition was in the silver car.
Lawrence police said to expect closures and delays in the area for several hours Thursday during the cleanup process.