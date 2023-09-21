9 injured, including 4 children and 1 police officer, after Lawrence crash

The crash happened Thursday shortly before 9 a.m. at Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Nine people were injured following a crash in Lawrence Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Lawrence Police Department confirmed among those injured were four children and one Lawrence police officer, who received non-life-threatening injuries from glass at the scene.

One adult is in critical condition, and the rest of the injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening, Lawrence police and fire spokespersons told 13News.

The Lawrence Fire Department spokesperson said eight ambulances took the crash victims to hospitals.

According to police, preliminary findings indicated a silver passenger car traveling eastbound on Pendleton Pike was attempting an unauthorized U-turn prior to the crash with a maroon minivan, which the kids were riding in.

All four children hospitalized are between the ages of 3 and 9.

The person in critical condition was in the silver car.