9 displaced by east side house fire, firefighter slightly injured

A firefighter suffered a slight injury while battling the fire, and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine was displaced Saturday afternoon by a fire at their east Indianapolis home.

Heavy fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane, between East Raymond Street and Brookville Road, at around 1:45 p.m.

The fire forced the family to quickly evacuate out the back door, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

The fire ignited as high winds blasted central Indiana. The winds blew the blaze to homes on either side, leaving them with slight exterior damage.

Residents told firefighters the front door but have no idea how the fire could have started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to provide the family with shelter.