8th annual Honor Watch held to remember USS Indianapolis

The USS Indianapolis Legacy Organization held the gathering near the canal to mark 78 years since the sinking of the ship.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday marked 78 years since the sinking of the USS Indianapolis. 879 heroes were lost at sea July 30th, 1945 when a Japanese submarine torpedoed the ship.

To mark the occasion, the USS Indianapolis legacy organization held the 8th annual "Honor Watch" at the memorial near the canal.

As part of the ceremony, they read letters written between William Bray, the last living survivor of the Indianapolis, and the last living survivor of the Japanese sub.

Organizers say this is an important way to remember past heroes.

"It behooves all of us to remember precious freedoms we have today," said Michael Emery, who lost a relative on the USS Indianapolis.