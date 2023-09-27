81-year-old killed in 2-car crash near Bloomington

The crash happened shortly after noon Sept. 26 at the intersection of North Curry Pike and West Vernal Pike.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a two-car crash just west of Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office indicated the 24-year-old driver of a Chevy truck was traveling southbound on Curry Pike when they disregarded the stop light, crashing into a Honda SUV that was turning west onto Vernal Pike from Curry Pike.

The driver of the Honda SUV, described by police as an 81-year-old from Bloomington, was pronounced dead from their injuries at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Police did not say if the Chevy driver was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation with assistance from Indiana State Police.