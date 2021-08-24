$81 million grant awarded for Indianapolis rapid transit project

The Purple Line will include nearly ten miles of new bus lanes, 18 new stations and 15 more 60-foot electric buses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will get an $81 million grant to help with the construction of the Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The 15.2-mile line will run through an area in Indianapolis that is densely populated, low-income and with no-car households. The bus line will help get people to work, school, health care facilities and connect downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to advancing equity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through robust investment in our nation’s public transportation systems,” said Polly Trottenberg, U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary. “This BRT project will expand transit options in and around Indianapolis and improve access and mobility in the areas where people need it most.”

The line will extend and replace much of the existing Route 39 bus service.

The total cost of the project is $162 million with half of the cost now being covered by the grant.

IndyGo believes the construction of the line will create around 1,850 jobs and construction should begin in July 2024.

