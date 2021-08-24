$81 million grant awarded for Indianapolis rapid transit project

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will get an $81 million grant to help with the construction of the Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit Project.
The 15.2-mile line will run through an area in Indianapolis that is densely populated, low-income and with no-car households. The bus line will help get people to work, school, health care facilities and connect downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to advancing equity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through robust investment in our nation’s public transportation systems,” said Polly Trottenberg, U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary. “This BRT project will expand transit options in and around Indianapolis and improve access and mobility in the areas where people need it most.”
The line will extend and replace much of the existing Route 39 bus service.
The total cost of the project is $162 million with half of the cost now being covered by the grant.
The Purple Line will include nearly ten miles of new bus lanes, 18 new stations and 15 more 60-foot electric buses.
IndyGo believes the construction of the line will create around 1,850 jobs and construction should begin in July 2024.
What other people are reading:
- FDA grants full approval of Pfizer vaccine: Your questions answered
- Employers in central Indiana desperate to fill jobs
- I-65 and I-70 downtown rebuild option proposes going underground
- Survey: More than half of US workforce will look for new jobs in next 12 months
- Health officials hope FDA approval of Pfizer COVID vaccine leads to more vaccinations
- Cedar Point investigation: Metal plate came off back of coaster and struck woman in head; family says she is 'fighting for her life'