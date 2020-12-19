8 years later, Martinsville bugle corps plays on town square every Friday

The tradition began in the wake of a Connecticut school shooting and has continued for more than 400 consecutive weeks.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — For the 416th consecutive week, bugle players took to Martinsville's town square Friday night to pay respect to military service members who have passed.

It marked eight years since the group began playing "Taps" each week.

It started in the wake of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Organizers soon began recognizing local service members, reading their names during the ceremony, and they haven't missed a week in eight years.

"We've started late a couple of times, we've started early a couple of times due to bad weather moving in, but we've never missed a Friday,” said Bruce McKee, who started the event. “We’ve had bitter cold. We had about three, four inches of snow on the ground.”

The event now attracts people from around the city. About 75 showed up Friday night.

“They deserve our honor and they deserve someone recognizing their services and their sacrifices and I think it’s super important that we, as a community and we as a nation, remember that,” said Samantha Sanders.

Next Friday is Christmas, and they plan to be back.