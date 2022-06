The crash involved eight vehicles and happened around 6 a.m. By 6:20 a.m., traffic was backed up two miles, almost to U.S. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — A chain reaction crash in the left lanes of westbound Interstate 465, just west of the Harding Street exit, backed up traffic for miles on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Emergency crews are at the scene to check for injuries.

State Police is starting their crash investigation.