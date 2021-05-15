78-year-old man dies in Hancock County motorcycle crash

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened on State Road 9 near the Hancock County-Madison County line.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A 78-year-old Indiana man died in a motorcycle crash in Hancock County on Saturday.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened just before 11 a.m.

William Davis, 78, of Ingalls, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle south on State Road 9 when his motorcycle went off the roadway. Authorities said it isn't clear why the motorcycle went off the road.

He was ejected from his motorcycle and struck a street sign before the motorcycle stopped in the grass. An off-duty firefighter saw the crash and stopped to help Davis.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Davis was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died.

Officers from the Fortville Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Department arrived and immediately called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond because of the severity of the crash