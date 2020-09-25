7 year old's tragic death will give others a chance to live

Zahmira passed away Wednesday at Riley Hospital after a tragic accident at home.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is the heartbreaking story of the selflessness of a 7-year-old girl named Zahmira.

An Indianapolis first-grader, Zahmira loved unicorns, dressing up and her hula hoop.

Sadly, Zahmira passed away Wednesday at Riley Hospital after a tragic accident at home.

But before she died, she donated her organs so that other children like her can have a chance.

Riley employees lined the halls of the hospital Wednesday, paying silent tribute to Zahmira and her gift of life. Her mom, stepdad, grandparents and other loved ones were there to say a heartbreaking goodbye before Zahmira donated her organs.

Zahmira's mother said their daughter was always their hero, and now she gets to be somebody else's. The hope is that Zahmira's story inspires others to become an organ donor.

Nearly 1,300 Hoosiers are waiting for a life-saving transplant, along with 114,000 people nationwide.